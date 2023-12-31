Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Decreases By 43.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yoshitsu by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.69.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Stories

