Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Financial Contrast

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 2 3 1 0 1.83 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.61%. Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 62.86%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.45 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.34 -$19.98 million $0.02 70.04

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Sibanye Stillwater on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.