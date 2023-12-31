Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 514,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,505. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 58.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

