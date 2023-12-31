Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,488. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Silver Spike Investment Increases Dividend

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

