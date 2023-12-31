Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 190,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
