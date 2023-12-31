Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 190,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.