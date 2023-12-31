Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.1 days.

Shares of SPXCF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

