Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 84.4% in December

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CREG

Smart Powerr Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.