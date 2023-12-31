Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 84.4% in December

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
