Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Cut by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Snowflake stock opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

