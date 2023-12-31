Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 117,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,212. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.