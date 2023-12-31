SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $93.60 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.