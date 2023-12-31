Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the November 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Solitario Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,331. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.21. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Resources by 42.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Solitario Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Solitario Resources by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solitario Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

