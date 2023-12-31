Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 186,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Sonim Technologies stock remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

