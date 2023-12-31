Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

