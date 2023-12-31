Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,060,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 40,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 7,656,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,825,061. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

