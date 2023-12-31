Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $101.99. 475,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

