Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,711 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.