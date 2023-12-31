Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

SRCO stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

