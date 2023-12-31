Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires 124,551 Shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 502.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,551 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of byNordic Acquisition worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYNO remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

byNordic Acquisition Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

