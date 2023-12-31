Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. InFinT Acquisition makes up approximately 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of InFinT Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 473,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

InFinT Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,084. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Featured Articles

