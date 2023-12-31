Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,750 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000.

Shares of IPXX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,269. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

