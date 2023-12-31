Spartan Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) by 1,566.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Tristar Acquisition I accounts for about 2.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Tristar Acquisition I worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $2,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

Tristar Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 381,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

