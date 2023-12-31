Spartan Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 645.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,917 shares during the period. Global Star Acquisition makes up 1.7% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Global Star Acquisition worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth $341,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,062,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 69,625 shares during the last quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $618,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GLST stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,283. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.