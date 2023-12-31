Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Cartica Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CITE. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 142.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 424,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 77,952 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 74.8% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CITE remained flat at $10.91 on Friday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

