Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 250,000 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Kernel Group accounts for 2.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.79% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Price Performance

Kernel Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

