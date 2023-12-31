Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,619 shares during the period. Fintech Ecosystem Development accounts for about 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEXD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

