Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter worth about $2,014,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALCY stock remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

