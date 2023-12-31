Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Evergreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evergreen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 84,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,455,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,917,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergreen by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 316,944 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $11.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 million and a PE ratio of 39.96.

About Evergreen

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

