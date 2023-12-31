Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.7% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NETDU remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,279. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

