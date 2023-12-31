Spartan Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,879 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.94% of Mobiv Acquisition worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobiv Acquisition by 523.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 343,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,036 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Mobiv Acquisition by 1,010.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 145,087 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Performance

MOBV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Mobiv Acquisition Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

