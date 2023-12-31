Spartan Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,031 shares during the quarter. Zalatoris II Acquisition comprises 1.5% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Zalatoris II Acquisition worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 13.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 150,889 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,373,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 503,971 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,620,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XPAX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.