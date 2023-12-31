Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 327,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Keen Vision Acquisition accounts for about 2.6% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

KVACU stock remained flat at $10.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,890. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.