Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $522,000 Investment in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 132,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 17,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

