Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,115 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. 370,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,370. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.