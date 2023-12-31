Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 149,969 Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,969 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Magnum Opus Acquisition worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 27.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.79. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.01. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

