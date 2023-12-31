Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 25,347 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the quarter. M3-Brigade Acquisition II makes up approximately 1.4% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

