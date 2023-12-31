Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 78,489 Shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,489 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Nubia Brand International worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUBI. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nubia Brand International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Nubia Brand International stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 36,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.85.

Nubia Brand International Profile

Nubia Brand International ( NASDAQ:NUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

