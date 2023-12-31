SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,260 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after acquiring an additional 573,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,588,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,305. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

