SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. 4,612,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

