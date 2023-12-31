SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ NZAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $31.85.
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF
About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF
The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
