SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NZAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,222,000.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

