SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Holdings Lowered by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,515 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 9.94% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,087,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 139,426 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Shares of SPBO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 163,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

