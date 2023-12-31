SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

