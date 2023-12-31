SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811,840 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.90. 6,692,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,886. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.