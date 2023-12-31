SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $107,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.