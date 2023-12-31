SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 349,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

