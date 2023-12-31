SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,661 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $146,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. 407,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,021. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

