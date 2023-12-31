Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 927.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS SPXSF traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.42. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
