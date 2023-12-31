Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 95.1% in December

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,482.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,324 shares of company stock worth $11,176,716. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,831. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

