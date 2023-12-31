SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in December

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SSAAY remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Friday. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

