SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 18,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,279. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

