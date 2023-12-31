SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SSEZY
SSE Stock Performance
SSE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.