S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

